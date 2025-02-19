Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1997 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.0 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $65.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

