Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $831.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
Insider Activity
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
