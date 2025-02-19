Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Holdings Decreased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.