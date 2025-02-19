Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

GDYN stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 733.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,220.56. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

