Grid Dynamics (GDYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GDYN stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 733.91 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,122,220.56. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $171,780. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
