Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $204.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,757. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.4 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.82, a P/E/G ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.26.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.