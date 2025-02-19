Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,277 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $43,197.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,291,733 shares in the company, valued at $43,346,503.30. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,460. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

