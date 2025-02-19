Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

