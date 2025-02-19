Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.58), with a volume of 69825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.65).

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 607.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.62.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

