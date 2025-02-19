Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on January 9th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 1,875,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,370. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $27,783,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 630,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 240,411 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $3,686,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.