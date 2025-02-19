Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.82% from the company’s current price.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 515,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $388,864.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,452 shares of company stock worth $2,831,679. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

