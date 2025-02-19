HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.44 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

