HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.21% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DRUG
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.