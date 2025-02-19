Head to Head Comparison: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha 1.41% -11.98% 5.19% Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 1 6 0 2.86 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 83.77%. Given MediaAlpha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Exela Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.02 -$40.42 million $0.17 69.05 Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) -0.06

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaAlpha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

