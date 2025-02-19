Head to Head Contrast: Standard Chartered (SCBFF) and Its Competitors

Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report) is one of 182 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard Chartered to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Standard Chartered and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 0 0 1 4.00 Standard Chartered Competitors 1587 8880 7384 306 2.35

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.36%. Given Standard Chartered’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Chartered has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Chartered and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $37.48 billion $3.47 billion 9.59 Standard Chartered Competitors $80.72 billion $1.95 billion 13.49

Standard Chartered’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Standard Chartered. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 10.92% 9.49% 0.58% Standard Chartered Competitors 15.00% 9.59% 0.97%

Summary

Standard Chartered peers beat Standard Chartered on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.