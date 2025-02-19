Head-To-Head Review: Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) vs. Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Bio and Tevogen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Tevogen Bio has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 157.67%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than Tevogen Bio.

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Tevogen Bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($2.82) -4.66 Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Tevogen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56% Tevogen Bio N/A -396.07% 749.97%

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Tevogen Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

