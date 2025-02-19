Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56 to $1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.560-1.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

HR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,787. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.