Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

HVT stock remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.54. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.50 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

