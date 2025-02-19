Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
HVT stock remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.54. Heavitree Brewery has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.50 ($3.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
About Heavitree Brewery
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.