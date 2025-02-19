Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$1.88. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 610,667 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

