Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Herbalife Stock Up 3.1 %
HLF traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 4,024,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,273. Herbalife has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Herbalife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Herbalife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Herbalife
About Herbalife
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Herbalife
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.