High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.64. 548,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
