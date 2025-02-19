Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. This trade represents a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,422,000 after buying an additional 984,166 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after buying an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,047,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,329,000 after purchasing an additional 512,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.2 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

