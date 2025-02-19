Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 65488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Holcim Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.