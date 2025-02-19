Holley (HLLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Holley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Get Holley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 1,743,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,230,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,556,961 shares in the company, valued at $124,670,883. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.