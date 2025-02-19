Hoppy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Hoppy has a market cap of $15.49 million and $5.64 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,196.14 or 0.99959481 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,617.33 or 0.99351710 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00003883 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,074,412.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars.

