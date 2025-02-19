Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 98,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 298,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.06.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

