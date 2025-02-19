Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,323.6 days.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

