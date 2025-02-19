HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $26.93 on Wednesday, reaching $776.42. 142,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,655. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $738.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.81. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,661.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $28,993,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

