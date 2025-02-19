Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 282 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $195,484,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

