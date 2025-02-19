Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day moving average of $293.38. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

