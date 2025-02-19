Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,035.85 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $443.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $934.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $812.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

