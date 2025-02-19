Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,206,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 16,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

