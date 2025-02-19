Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

MKL opened at $1,872.34 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,784.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,666.20.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

