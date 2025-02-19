Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:GTLS opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.61. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dutch Bros: Percolating Higher on Hypergrowth, More Upside to Go
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.