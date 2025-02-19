iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$143.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.
IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.25.
In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$67,000. This trade represents a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,055. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
