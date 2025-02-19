iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$143.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.25.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

TSE:IAG traded up C$2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$135.36. 368,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,228. iA Financial has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$141.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.48. The company has a market cap of C$12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$67,000. This trade represents a 84.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,055. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.