ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,974 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ICF International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ICF International Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $179.67.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

