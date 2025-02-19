ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 24299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.