ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,168,016.18. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON stock opened at $710.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.81. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.27 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 183.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.