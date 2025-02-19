ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

ICON Public Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.32. 1,456,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,841. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.51 and a twelve month high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

