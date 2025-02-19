Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Up 100% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 60,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
