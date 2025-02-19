Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $159.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Illumina Stock Up 0.8 %

ILMN stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Illumina by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

