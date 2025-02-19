ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 1,129,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,459% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
