ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 11.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06). 5,453,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,661,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.92 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
