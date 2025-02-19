INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €21.50 ($22.40) and last traded at €21.40 ($22.29). Approximately 47,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.15 ($22.03).

INDUS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.