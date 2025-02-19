Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 137,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,710. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.55%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

