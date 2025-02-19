Informatica FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Informatica in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INFA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Informatica has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth about $2,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Informatica by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Informatica by 826.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Informatica by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 311,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.