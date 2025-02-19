ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in ING Groep by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 3,109,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

