Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $105.40 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $105.40 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $13.79 or 0.00014430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,970,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a layer-1 blockchain designed for decentralised finance, offering pre-built modules and interoperability for advanced financial applications. INJ, its native token, supports governance, staking, and transaction fees. Developed by Injective Labs, the platform also integrates AI capabilities for autonomous and data-driven applications.”

