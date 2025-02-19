Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%.
Innospec Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
