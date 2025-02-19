Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.