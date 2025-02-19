Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance
Shares of PMAY opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
