Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for 1.1% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $7,322,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $600.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.